BCPSS Phone-a-Thon aims to provide support for absent students

BALTIMORE — Class was in session Sunday for Baltimore City Public School administrators. They were reaching out to families in need.

It was the third annual Phone-a-Thon. District office staff spent the day calling families whose children had been absent from school.

Dr. Tanya Crawford-Williams of Baltimore City Public Schools says the main goal is for parents to know help is available.

"Do you need uniforms? Is there something going on at home? What are the resources do you need as a family and a student that we can provide along with the mayor's office here so that you can come to school each and every day?" William Crawford said.

Volunteers hoped to reach families whose children hadn't attended school since August 26th.

About 76,000 students attend Baltimore City Public Schools.