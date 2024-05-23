BCPS updates on security system and operating budget

TOWSON, Md — Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers held a press conference to share information and updates regarding the current graduation season, the 2025 fiscal year operating budget, the Omnilert weapons detection system, and end-of-school-year reminders for the BCPS Team.

In highlights, she stated that the Baltimore County council approved an operating budget for 2.6 billion dollars. This total, Rogers says, is “41 million dollars over above state-required maintenance of effort.” “Every dollar will be spent wisely to deliver the best possible education to more than 100,011 students.”

In addition, the superintendent announced that the Omnilert security system has been fully installed and is being used in every Baltimore County school. It uses artificial intelligence to detect traditional, “look-alike,” and makeshift firearms. If a firearm is detected by the system, specific staff members and the Baltimore County police department will receive alerts. This new technology has been tested and verified.