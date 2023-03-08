BCPS to showcase student art at annual exhibit

Watch Now
Posted at 8:35 AM, Mar 08, 2023
BALTIMORE — Baltimore County Public School students are showcasing their art for all to see this week at the Baltimore Museum of Art.

This is the museum's 35th year for the 'Art is for Everyone' exhibit. Art from students all over the county from grades K-12 is on display. You'll get a chance to see some sculptures, photography, digital art, and more.

Here are the dates:

  • Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Thursday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

