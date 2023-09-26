BCPS to hold budget town hall meetings beginning in October

BALTIMORE COUNTY — School funding is shrinking, and costs are rising.

Baltimore County already expects to make cuts, and they want your input.

​"We are facing a budget short call commonly known as the fiscal cliff from ongoing ESSER initiative. Additionally, there are significant new expenses associated with the blueprint for Maryland's future legislation, which also needs to be covered. With these challenges. extra scrutiny will be given to all budget submissions to help identify potential savings that can be redirected," Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers said.

ESSER is federal school aid from the pandemic.

It expires next September.

The Blueprint for Maryland's Future aims to improve state education.

Those improvements, however, come with costs.

Superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers says they have an eight-year plan to make those changes.

Some are already happening, including boosting teacher pay.

"​Last year, as you know, we were able to move our compensation. So we are second in the state right underneath that $60,000 mark, that's required from blueprint, as well as advancing the bonuses that are required for national board teacher certification, including working at a high performing school," Dr. Rogers said.

Baltimore County Public Schools want public input on what funding priorities should be.

The first budget town hall will be on October 12 at Sparrows Point High School.