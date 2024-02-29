BCPS, County leadership cut ribbon for new Red House Run Elementary School

ROSEDALE, Md. — Baltimore County Public Schools cut the ribbon for the new Red House Run Elementary School in Rosedale.

BCPS superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers was joined by County Executive Johnny Olszewski Thursday afternoon to introduce the public to the $66.2 million project.

The new building will replace the old building and expand the school's state-rated capacity from 486 seats to 775.

At 107,774 square feet, the building is almost twice the size of the former building.

The new school was designed to relieve overcrowding and to provide a modern learning center for the community.

It'll feature 44 classrooms, containing regional education programs such as Early Childhood Learning.