BCPS CEO to give recommendation on Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys' future

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Public schools CEO Sonja Santelises will give her recommendation for the future of Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys to the board of commissioners.

The school's focus has been to set students between 4th and 8th grade up for the future.

Santelises says they've received several letters of concern from BCPS for incorrect data entry and improper protocol for suspending a student.

This could put their renewal for a new charter in jeopardy.

The school will present their case to the board on Thursday.