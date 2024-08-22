BCPS bolstering security measures

Making sure schools are safe is a top priority.

Consequently, Baltimore County public schools are bolstering their security measures.

Over the summer, BCPS installed the open gate detection system, which is similar to the detectors you pass through at an O's or Ravens game.

It will be used at high school games and at the county's two alternative schools.

And in the past school year, they added the omnilert gun detection system.

It uses over 7,000 cameras powered by artificial intelligence in and outside of schools to spot firearms anywhere on campus.

It works around the clock, whether school is in session or not.

"We're looking to leverage technology and other ways that, while the society has changed and that we need to have extra layers of support, we want students to just feel like students and enjoy their school experience. And so OmniLert is one of those tools that allows us to do that,” says superintendent Myriam Rogers.

Rogers says Omnilert is so detailed it can even detect a water gun on a school playground.

The system sends out alerts to the district's safety team and to county police.