BCPS awards teachers who reached National Board Certification with pinning ceremony

BALTIMORE — Students who perform at a high level get on the honor roll. Educators who perform at a high level get pins.

The BCPS Office of Workforce Development and the BCPS Office of Teacher Leadership held a special pinning ceremony for educators who have reached National Board Certification in Baltimore County at the George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology.

What does it take for one to grab such a high honor?

The National Board for Professional Teaching Standards website says:

“To become a Board-certified teacher, eligible candidates must demonstrate advanced knowledge, skills, and practice in their individual certificate area by completing four components: three portfolio entries and a computer-based assessment.”

“Throughout the certification process, teachers will be able to apply the National Board Standards to their classroom practice and connect with other teachers pursuing certification.”

Even though this is no small feat, this accomplishment isn’t new for teachers in Baltimore County. They’ve been there and done that time and time again.

“While BCPS has more than 100 board-certified teachers, more than a third of these teachers earned their certification in 2022 and 2023. This rapid rise in board certification reflects the additional supports we offer to assist teachers who undertake the arduous process,” says BCPS Superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers.

“Through professional development activities and continued education, board-certified teachers bring additional expertise to our schools and enrich the academic progress of our students. We are proud of these teachers for serving as role models to both their students and fellow educators.”