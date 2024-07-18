BCPL teams with Vision to Learn to give kids in need proper eye care

One public library has a vision to give kids in need exactly that, vision.

Baltimore County Public Library is teaming up with nonprofit Vision to Learn to give children in need proper eye care.

Children 17 and under can get an eye exam and a new pair of glasses for free.

The library says services like these are critical for kids to be ready for the upcoming school year.

"As a library, we're a community connector, and so we try to partner with different nonprofits or different organizations that help the community. And Vision to Learn is such a great example because there's a lot of people who might not be going to the eye doctor. So, just knowing that you can come in 15 minutes, you can get an eye exam, you can get glasses if needed, especially before the school year starts, it is so important," said Emily Williamson with the Baltimore County Public Library.

Vision to Learn will make 27 stops at 16 different branches this summer.

For more information on the stops and Vision to Learn in general, click here.