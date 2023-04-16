BCPD, NAACP host first gun buyback event

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County police and the NAACP hosted their first ever gun buy back event over the weekend.

It took place at the Drumcastle Government Center on York Road.

All exchanges were anonymous.

"We have to look first to see how many guns we collected, kind of track it. It's going to take a number of these to track, see if it decreases, see if it has an impact on the crime, shooting because we see a shooting every day and see who does it impact. Does it impact the youth? Does it impact older people? How and what population it impacts," said Dr. Danita Tolson, president of the Baltimore County NAACP.

Guns did not have to be legal to be exchanged.

Organizers say they plan to host more events like this.