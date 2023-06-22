Watch Now
BCPD holds torch run ahead of Maryland Special Olympics

The best athletes in their field face off Friday in the Maryland Special Olympics and like every Olympic games, they had to light the torch. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/bcpd-holds-torch-run-ahead-of-maryland-special-olympics
Posted at 5:55 PM, Jun 22, 2023
TOWSON, Md. — The best athletes in their field face off Friday in the Maryland Special Olympics and like every Olympic games, they had to light the torch.

Athletes ran a 5K with the torch alongside Baltimore County Police.

It's a long-standing tradition they wouldn't let they rainy weather put a damper on.

"Some of the athletes, this their tenth, eleventh year doing this torch run so it's good to see them every year. This is my eighth year doing it, so I look forward to this event every year. Even though the weather was a little rainy today it was still great to have them out and to run with them," said Officer Tyler Rivers of the Baltimore County Police Department.

The summer games kick off tomorrow night at Towson University.

Over 1,000 athletes will compete across five disciplines over three days, including track and field, bocce, cheerleading, softball, and swimming.

