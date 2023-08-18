BCPD: Barricade situation reported in Parkton

Baltimore County Police are on scene for a barricade situation in Parkton.

A heavy police presence is expected to remain in the 2500 block of Mt. Carmel Road.

Officers are currently working to try to peacefully resolve the situation.

Residents are asked to avoid the area at this time.

#BCoPD is on the scene of a barricade situation in the 2500 block of Mt. Carmel Road. Traffic may be rerouted as members of the Department work to resolve the situation peacefully. pic.twitter.com/xZzGMXpF90 — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) August 18, 2023

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available*