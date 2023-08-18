Watch Now
BCPD: Barricade situation reported in Parkton

Posted at 6:37 PM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 19:27:36-04

Baltimore County Police are on scene for a barricade situation in Parkton.

A heavy police presence is expected to remain in the 2500 block of Mt. Carmel Road.

Officers are currently working to try to peacefully resolve the situation.

Residents are asked to avoid the area at this time.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available*

