TOWSON, Md. — 63-year-old Maureen Gale is missing. Baltimore County Police is asking for help to find her. Ms. Gale was last seen in Towson on Charles Street around 4:30 p.m. on July 2.

She was wearing a gray jacket and leggings. She is five feet, three inches tall, and 175 pounds.



If you have information on where Ms. Gale maybe, please call 911 or Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.