BCoPD meets with community in wake of mass shooting to talk crime and safety

Public safety has been on the minds of many in Baltimore. Neighbors and Baltimore County officials came together to talk crime.

The meeting comes one month after a mass shooting along the corridor left one person dead and eight others wounded.

Police provided details about that night as well as the department's plans to boost patrols in the area.

"But as a police department, as a police chief, I'm concerned about this incident, and we're doing everything and in terms of deploying our resources, deploying technology, and everything that we can to continue to keep the community safe, but also to prevent any future incidents like this from happening anywhere in Baltimore County," says Chief McCullough.

Chief McCullough says most of the victims have been released from the hospital.

Police have not made any arrests.