BCoPD launch 24/7 info center providing officers with real-time data and video before arriving on scene

Baltimore County Police have launched a new 24/7 support system called the Info Center, designed to provide patrol teams with critical information before they arrive on scene.

WATCH: BCoPD unveil 24/7 info center to enhance officer response BCoPD unveil 24/7 info center to enhance officer response

The new technology gives officers access to live video feeds, license plate readings, and real-time suspect data, enhancing their situational awareness during emergency responses.

Although the system is still in its early phase of implementation, it has already helped in more than 500 patrol operations throughout the county.

Officers now receive live updates during incidents, including footage from body-worn cameras, allowing them to better assess situations before arriving.

Community members attending the announcement praised the department for its commitment to public safety.

"I'm gonna tell you, if you come here you'd make a crime you're gonna do the time because we don't mess around. We want to keep everybody safe here and Chief you're so right it's about the people you are the best police department in in the state in the country," said an attendee at the announcement.

Officials emphasized that this enhanced situational awareness represents a new chapter in public safety for Baltimore County, with the technology aimed at improving officer effectiveness and community safety.

