Two children rescued from rowhome fire in Greektown

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Fire is working to determine what caused a fire that left two children hospitalized on Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to the 600 block of Oldham Street for reports of a rowhome fire.

According Baltimore Fire spokeperson Kevin Cartwright, one of the children was rescued by a firefighter, the other was rescued by a civilian who ran into the house.

Currently, there is no word on either victim's condition.

*This story will be updated when more information becomes available.*