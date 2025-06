BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Community College announced they're hosting a job fair hiring event for recently unemployed federal workers.

The event will be on Wednesday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be held on BCCC's Liberty Campus at the Mini Conference Center.

The job fair is designed for federal workers, but is open to anyone in the community organizers say.

Attendees will learn about open opportunities at BCCC.

