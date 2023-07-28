BCCC to demolish its vacant downtown building

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Community College is planning to demolish its prominent Bard Building downtown, at Market Place and East Lombard Street.

The five-story, 172,000-square-foot building would be "re-graded as a large open lawn with shade trees," according to anupcoming agenda of the state's Board of Public Works. The board is set to vote on the demolition at its Aug. 2 meeting.

The city is asking for permission to pay $4.2 million to The Berg Corporation to demolish the building. It would protect the adjacent Holocaust Memorial, clearing the way for future redevelopment of the property.

The state's executive budget for Fiscal Year 2024 notes: