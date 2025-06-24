Battery and textile recycling expands as Frederick County adds new waste disposal fees

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — The Frederick County Division of Solid Waste and Recycling is launching new infrastructure and service changes on July 1.

The changes include state-of-the-art management software and processing upgrades, which will now allow you to pay online.

They are also offering a more robust lithium-ion battery recycling program and more drop-off bins to expand textile recycling.

All transactions at the Citizens' Convenience Center will have a new $10 minimum fee. After the $10 minimum is met, customers will pay the posted tipping fee per 20 pounds of waste. This new pricing structure applies to all scale house transactions, regardless of the customer's payment method.

The pay structure is also changing for all customers in the yard waste program. They cite misuse as the reason for the new $25-per-ton fee for dropping off yard waste.

People can also drop off non-moldy textiles for free, as well as unattached lithium-ion batteries at no cost.

Batteries within items will be categorized as electronic recycling and processed differently.

This will take effect on July 1. You can find more information on the changes here.