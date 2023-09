PARKVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County Police are on scene for a barricade situation in Parkville.

Police say officers were called to the 2500 block of East Joppa Road for a person in crisis with a weapon.

Due to the circumstances surrounding that call, a barricade occurred.

Members from Baltimore County Tactical are currently attempting to peacefully resolve the situation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.