Barricade situation reported in Owings Mills

Posted at 2:46 PM, Jun 12, 2024

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore County Police are on the scene of a barricade situation in Owings Mills.

Residents who live in the Unit Block of Woodthorne Court are asked to stay out of the area.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*

