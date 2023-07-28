BARCS waives adoption fees for some dogs as part of 'Big Dog Summer' event

BALTIMORE — Summer is the busiest time of year for The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter. For the last few weeks, it has been at or near capacity.

The team at BARCS is waiving adoption fees for medium and larger dogs to help them find their forever homes.

BARCS is hosting a 'Big Dog Summer' event at the shelter on Saturday so you can meet your new best friend.

“We see all kinds of dogs come into the shelter, but the little ones often get adopted right away,” says Noelle Patterson, Assistant Director of Communications at BARCS.

“The larger dogs typically stay in the shelter longer so we wanted to do something special to highlight them. We have so many wonderful big dogs for adoption!”

The event includes a variety of crafters and pet supply vendors as well as activities for the family. You can also grab some food while you are there and tour the shelter.

BARCS is Baltimore's only open admission shelter and cannot and will not turn away an animal in need.

The special adoption event is on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The shelter is located at 2490 Giles Road in Baltimore.

You can find more information about the event here.