BARCS suspends dog intakes as canine respiratory illness cases rise

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter suspended all dog intakes because an uptick in a respiratory illness. The shelter has seen an increase in cases of Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (CIRDC) in the past six to eight weeks.

Some cases are not responding to treatment and have progressed to pneumonia, requiring extensive treatment and isolation. BARCS medical team will reassess this decision after two weeks.

“To save and protect the animals currently in our shelter, it is necessary to pause dog intakes while we focus our resources on treatment and containment,” said Dr. Bobbie Mammato, DVM, MPH and BARCS Chief Medical Officer in a statement.

“The safest place for a healthy dog right now is with their owner, and we need pet owners and our community to work together to delay surrendering dogs or bringing in lost dogs until BARCS is in a better situation to safely care for them.”

This temporary suspension allows the team to focus on isolating and treating affected dogs.

This disease is not transmissible to other species.

BARCS will continue adoptions and fostering of healthy dogs, and those with mild symptoms who can receive treatment in a quiet, less stressful home environment separated from other dogs.

To help reduce the spread of illness in the community, BARCS urges pet owners to:



Keep their pets updated on vaccines.

Only allow your dog to interact with dogs you know are healthy and have not been exposed to any sick dogs.

Seek veterinary care promptly if their pet shows signs of illness, such as coughing, nasal discharge or lethargy.

Anyone adopting a dog from BARCS will receive information about Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (CIRDC), including a list of symptoms to watch for and guidance on preventing the spread of illness.

BARCS will provide updates on its website and social media channels.