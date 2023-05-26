BARCS declares state of emergency, dogs at risk due to lack of shelter space

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter, also known as BARCS, declared a state of emergency Friday.

BARCS sounded the alarm on social media saying dogs there are currently at risk due to a lack of shelter space.

This week alone BARCS took in over 300 animals, leaving them at negative 12 spaces.

So far in 2023 the shelter's experienced a record level of monthly intakes.

To try and clear out some space BARCS is waiving adoption fees effective immediately. Dogs are already spayed and neutered.

"Without the help of our community and peers, our team will be forced to make impossible choices," BARCS wrote in a plea to their Facebook followers. "These animals deserve a good outcome, but we can't do it without our community’s help."

The shelter is located at 2490 Giles Road in Baltimore. They are open Friday from 2 to 6pm, and from 11am to 4pm on the weekend.

Temporary and long term foster families are also needed.

For more information, click here.