BARCS animal shelter receives $30,000 grant to help South Baltimore pet owners in need

BALTIMORE — BARCS, the Baltimore City animal shelter, has received a $30,000 grant to help South Baltimore pet owners in need. The money, given by the South Baltimore Gateway Partnership, is going toward their Keeping Pets with Families Program.

The grant will fund several wellness clinics for pets, as well as pop-up events that provide resources and services. The goal is to help more pet owners keep their pets and not have to turn them in at the shelter for financial reasons, BARCS said in a statement Tuesday.

“We firmly believe that pets with families who love them should not find themselves homeless when resources and solutions exist to help them,” said Bailey Deacon, director of philanthropy and communications at BARCS. “Over the years, we have found that thousands of animals that come through our doors belong to loving families who just have fallen on difficult times or are in a crisis situation where they don’t know where else to turn.”

“We’re excited to support the Keeping Pets with Families Program as part of our Summer 2023 Community Grants Program and help BARCS provide these important services to keep pets and families safe, healthy and together,” says Liz Van Oeveren, community grants manager for the South Baltimore Gateway Partnership.

For more information on BARCS and their Keeping Pets With Families Program, click here.