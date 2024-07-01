BARCS aims to send 1,000 animals home by the end of July

BALTIMORE — BARCS has not given up on their mission to find homes for the animals they are currently housing. In fact, they're challenging the community to help them in their quest.

July 1 marks the beginning of the "GO BIG, GO HOME" Challenge.

The goal is to find homes for 1,000 animals by the end of July.

During this time, all adoption fees will be waived.

"As you’ve probably heard, BARCS has been experiencing a very challenging and very persistent animal overpopulation crisis. Our intake numbers are at an all-time high month after month. So, to encourage adoption, BARCS is challenging our beloved Baltimore community to “GO BIG, GO HOME!” BARCS said in a Facebook post.

BARCS operates from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm Monday through Friday and 11:00 am to 4:00 pm Saturday through Sunday.

For more information on BARCS and how you can take a furry friend home, click here.