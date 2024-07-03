BARCing up the right tattoo

BALTIMORE — Magic Mirror Tattoo is throwing a fundraiser in support of BARCS (Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter). The shindig is going down on Sunday, July 7, 2024, from 10am to 8pm.

Tattoo artists, Maryland-wide, will descend upon the tattoo shop, donating their time, tools, and talents. Flash designs will be the main event. Custom art will be limited as the shop encourages visitors to schedule the detailed stuff on a separate day.

Future pet owners can adopt animals from 10am to 2pm at the BARCS' special BFF Waggin. For any growling stomachs, two food trucks will also be on site: HarborQue and Hot Dog Hideout.