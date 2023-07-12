Barber thanked for community work with barbershop makeover

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — It's an old belief that good deeds have a way of coming back to us, the more you put into the world, the more you get back.

And on Wednesday, one barber might as well be getting all of his at once.

David is a cut above the rest.

He started A Kings Barbershop in Glen Burnie when the one he was at shut down.

When he's not lining up his clients, he's teaching them how to cut hair themselves.

From buzz cuts to fades, he teaches barbering skills in Anne Arundel schools.

He also runs regular charity drives to collect toys and school supplies.

To thank him for all he does, Next Day Floors is giving David's barbershop a complete makeover, with a little help form designer Jennifer Bertrand, host of the show Military Makeover on Lifetime.

"The barbershop is like home for us know what I'm saying, so it's definitely going to make it a lot more comfortable and my clients will enjoy it as well, everybody likes new things," David said.