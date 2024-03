COLUMBIA, Md. — A bar that's tailored to dog lovers is opening a new spot, and this time, it's in Howard County.

Bark Social is coming soon to downtown Columbia. It's expected to open later this year, said the Downtown Columbia Partnership.

Bark Social offers a fun bar experience that features a dog park - and you don't have to have a dog to go in.

There's currently a location in Canton. The Columbia site will be a 25,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor location next to Merriweather Post Pavilion.