Banana Republic worker accused of recording women in Clarksburg outlet store dressing room

CLARKSBURG, Md. — A Montgomery County man has been arrested for allegedly recording multiple women changing in store dressing rooms.

Police say 19-year-old Fabio Delrio worked at the Banana Republic store located at the Clarksburg Premium Outlets.

The charges stem from three separate incidents that occurred between May and August of 2025.

In each case the female victims reported noticing a cell phone lens under the door of their dressing room while changing.

One victim actually witnessed Delrio standing outside her dressing room at the time, which helped identify him as the suspect.

A search and seizure of Delrio's cell phone turned up photos of all three victims inside the dressing rooms, along with numerous others.

Detectives are now looking for other women Delrio may have recorded.

Despite facing four counts each of peeping tom and visual surveillance with prurient intent in a private area, Delrio's been released on a $5,000 unsecured personal bond. His trial is scheduled to begin March 30.

Anyone who shopped at the Banana Republic store at the Clarksburg outlets from May to August 2025 can call police at 240-773-5530 or 1-866-411-8477.

