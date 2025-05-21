Baltimore's very own Gabby Samone joins Artscape lineup

BALTIMORE — Fresh off an American Idol run, Gabby Samone has been added to the Artscape lineup.

She'll be performing on Saturday, May 24. Other performers set to take the stage that day include LeToya Luckett and Fantasia.

A Baltimore-native, Samone finished with a top seven placement on the show. She said she enjoyed learning so much about her singing ability and versatility in the competition.

"I've always been the type to want to challenge myself, challenge my voice, see where I can go, see what I can do with things. So this, that part of it, just, you know, changing my style up and showing my versatility is fun to me because I love different genres," she said.

Artscape will be this weekend May 24-25, from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.