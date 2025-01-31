BALTIMORE — If Baltimore were a movie set, the big yellow salt boxes scattered throughout the city have always played the role of an "extra" or background character.

These bright containers, filled with road salt, are only needed a few times a year during winter to melt snow or ice on the streets.

They are especially useful in neighborhoods which are difficult for salt trucks to reach.

However, these unsung winter heroes are finally getting their moment in the spotlight.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation and some talented artists from Charm City are transforming salt boxes into beautiful pieces of art.

Baltimore's salt boxes are getting some main character energy in new documentary Baltimore's salt boxes are getting some main character energy

One of the most notable pieces sits in Druid Hill Park, featuring the iconic Baltimore RnB group "Dru Hill" illustrated on the front of the box.

This entire process is the centerpiece of the new Salt Box Art documentary, which premiered Thursday night at the Enoch Pratt Central Library.

The artists who have showcased their creative skills to the remixing are the boxes are:

🎨 Juliet Ames

🎨 Matt Muirhead

🎨 Liz Miller

🎨 Jasmine Manning

🎨 Akio Evans