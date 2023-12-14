Baltimore's public markets get $3 million federal grant

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City's six public markets are getting $3 million, thanks to federal COVID funds.

This is the second time Baltimore Public Markets Corporation, which oversees the markets, has received a pandemic-related grant, said spokesperson Cherrie Woods.

Baltimore's Board of Estimates approved the funding at its meeting Wednesday. City Council President and Board Chairman Nick Mosby voted against the measure.

Spokesperson Brandon Stoneburg noted Mosby "has voted 'no' consistently on ARPA [American Rescue Plan Act of 2021]-related items for a while now."

The money will largely go toward "back of house" items, like rent abatement for merchants and technical assistance, Woods said. The main change that might be visible to the general public is a new loading dock at Avenue Market on Pennsylvania Avenue.

She said the funds will also help restore staffing, as markets were hit hard during the COVID pandemic.

The markets overseen by the city are Broadway Market, Cross Street Market, Hollins Market, Lexington Market, and Northeast Market.

They have all had major upgrades in recent years - most notably Lexington Market, which reopened earlier this year after undergoing a $40 million redevelopment.