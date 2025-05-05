Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore's own Gabby Samone makes Idol Top 8 after powerful rendition of Beyoncé's "I Was Here"

Gabby Samone
Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Gabby Samone arrives at the 12th annual Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation "Big Fighters, Big Cause" charity boxing night on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Gabby Samone
Posted
and last updated

Performance after performance, Baltimore native Gabby Samone has wowed judges and fans on American Idol, and Sunday night was no different.

It was down to the Top 10 contestants during the program's celebration of Iconic Women in Music, with two being put on the chopping block at the end of the show.

Samone was the final contestant to perform.

She delivered a powerful rendition of Beyoncé's record "I Was Here" off her album, "4."

Following her performance, she left judges with their jaws dropped.

"I have two words: Wow and vote!" said multi-platinum country music star Carrie Underwood.

"I have so many questions, but I want to tell you that you held your emotions perfectly and we felt every moment of that performance," said music legend Lionel Richie.

Samone would go on to have her name called at the end of the night among the rest of the Top 8 contestants.

You can catch her again tomorrow on WMAR at 8:00 pm.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are