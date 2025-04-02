Baltimore's own Carmelo Anthony elected into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's own Carmelo Anthony will now have his name enshrined with the basketball greats before him.

Per ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charnia, Anthony has been notified that he's been elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Anthony began his basketball journey right here in Baltimore County at Towson Catholic before eventually transferring to Oak Hill Academy.

He pursued collegiate hoops at Syracuse University and would go on to lead the team to its first NCAA Championship, averaging 22 points per game and 10 rebounds per game.

Anthony would declare for the NBA Draft in 2003 and would go 3rd overall to the Denver Nuggets.

His presence was felt early, consistently averaging over 20 points per game and leading the Nuggets to the playoffs.

In 2011, Anthony was traded to the New York Knicks.

It was at The Garden where he scored a career-high 62 points against the Charlotte Bobcats, now known as Charlotte Hornets, in 2014.

He also had stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.

But his career wasn't just revered in the United States, he also has three Olympic gold medals, and one bronze medal.

Now retired, Anthony runs his own podcast, 7PM in Brooklyn, that not only talks about his iconic career, but highlights today's NBA.

Anthony finished his career averaging 22.5 points per game and 6.2 rebounds per game, shooting at 44.7% from the field and 35% from the 3-point line.

He is among the top 15 in points scored all time in the NBA.