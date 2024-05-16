Baltimore's OrchKids program gets federal funding

BALTIMORE — For the first time, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra's OrchKids program has gotten a big boost from the federal government.

The BSO announced that U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin and Chris van Hollen secured $249,000 for OrchKids, which was founded in 2008.

The money will help OrchKids get more instruments and enhance its storage facilities.

OrchKids currently works with seven schools in Baltimore City, serving over 1,800 children from Pre-K through 12th grade during school, after school, and in weeklong workshops.

It also provides academic help, meals, mental health resources, connection to social services, and performance and mentorship opportunities, in collaboration with some community partners.

Last year, OrchKids also got $1 million from founding donors Bob Meyerhoff and Rheda Becker to set up an endowmen fund.

OrchKids' goal is OrchKids aims to provide equitable access to top-tier music education, fostering an environment where students can grow and thrive.

Mark C. Hanson, President and CEO of the BSO, said in a statement that the senators' "tireless advocacy has been instrumental in bringing this catalytic federal investment to fruition, benefiting countless students and communities across Baltimore. Thanks to their efforts, OrchKids can continue to expand its reach, ensuring more young musicians have the resources they need to thrive."

