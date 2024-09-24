Baltimore's newest green space, the Francis Ellen Harper Park

BALTIMORE — From run down brick and rotting wood to a vibrant and thriving fresh green space.

Baltimore's newest park is growing on top of a vacant building demolition site.

The Sandtown-Windchester community in West Baltimore cut the ribbon on Francis Ellen Harper Park along North Carrollton and Mosher Streets.

The park's namesake was born in Baltimore on this day in 1825 and lived a life worth remembering.

"A novelist, poet, teacher, political activist, the first Black woman to publish a short story and one of the first to publish a novel. Ms. Harper is honored in the National Museum of African American History in Washington D.C., and we thought it was appropriate to continue her legacy on this site as well,"

This is just phase one of the project, with things like a playground, a dog park, and exercise equipment in the works.