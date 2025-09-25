Baltimore’s Gabby Samone to open for R&B Legend Eric Benet at Horseshoe Casino

Baltimore's Gabby Samone is back home and preparing for a performance with an R&B legend after shining on the American Idol stage.

Saturday at Baltimore's Horseshoe Casino, Samone will open for four-time Grammy nominee Eric Benet. I sat down with Samone to talk about what she's looking forward to about performing in front of her home crowd and the opportunity to be around an industry artist she looks up to.

"He's, he's an R&B legend. He is, you know, it's one of the blueprints, and, um, I'm excited to just learn from him," Samone said. "Um, every time I open up for an artist or meet an artist my ears are open, my ears are open and uh my eyes are open and I can't wait to see him, um, see the way he moves the people."

Samone will open the show at 7 o'clock Saturday night. She's also excited to drop some new music in October.

You can catch her full interview with Randall Newsome tomorrow morning.