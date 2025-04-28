Watch Now
Baltimore's Gabby Samone stuns American Idol judges with Whitney Houston classic

Baltimore's own Gabby Samone continues to shut it down on American Idol.

The 22-year-old balladeer stepped into some big shoes Sunday night, singing Whitney Houston's "Saving All My Love for You."

Samone overwhelmed the crowd yet again with the elegance, power, and control of her voice.

Lionel Richie said her performance was "phenomenal."

Carrie Underwood said, "It was incredible."

Luke Bryan said, "It was one of the best things I've ever seen sitting in this chair."

Saving the results for last, Gabby is moving on to the top twelve.

