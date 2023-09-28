Baltimore's BLK Swan restaurant popping up in Las Vegas

BALTIMORE — BLK Swan, a Black-owned restaurant based in Baltimore, is popping up in Las Vegas starting November 25 as part of the Pepsi Dig in Restaurant Royalty Residency.

The program is bringing six Black chefs and restaurateurs from across the country to drive awareness and growth for these businesses.

Of those selected, includes Esco Restaurant & Tapas from Grammy Award winning artist 2-Chainz.

Each of the six participants will have a limited-edition menu item available exclusively for a three or four-week period.

Until December 15, BLK Swan will serve its seafood risotto with shrimp, scallops, Maryland jumbo lump crab and white wine and sambal.

This residency is part of the larger Pepsi Dig In program, which helps diners discover and visit Black-owned restaurants while providing resources, mentorship, and training to Black chefs and restaurateurs made possible by PepsiCo.