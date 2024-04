BALTIMORE — Baltimoreans can make a difference by being a part of the election slide.

The city is asking 800 people to step into the role of election judge on May 14th.

On top of getting the priceless experience of interacting with voters, judges are being paid $250 for their service.

To be a judge, one must be a registered voter and a sufficient English speaker.

Please note that judge terms last two years.

For more information on being an election judge, clickhere.