Baltimore woman's death ruled homicide, police say her son's responsible

BALTIMORE — A woman found dead last month inside her West Baltimore home was murdered.

Police say 64-year-old Joyce Gaskins died of asphyxiation.

Investigators believe her 25-year-old son is responsible.

Gaskins was discovered unresponsive inside her Druid Hill Avenue home on November 15.

Detectives initially stopped short of classifying the case a homicide, yet on December 5 the Medical Examiner's Office confirmed it.

The son is currently undergoing a mental health evaluation at a local hospital, but could be charged at a later date.

His name is not being publicly released.