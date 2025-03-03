Baltimore woman sentenced to 15 years in prison for running a sex trafficking ring

BALTIMORE — Kenika Leach, a Baltimore woman who pleaded guilty to running a sex trafficking ring, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Police were alerted of the operation back in December 2021 when a woman being seen at a local hospital told staff she was being trafficked.

This launched a two-year probe which revealed Leach was running an organization advertised as the "Pussy Kat Klub."

Customers paid Leach directly through CashApp, while the women would be compensated with drugs.

She also used physical violence to control and coerce the women into staying obedient and loyal to her.

Authorities were able to gather a large amount of cellphone, social media, and financial records, leading them to identify 10 more women who had been trafficked by Leach from Hagerstown to Baltimore County and Anne Arundel County.

A judge sentenced Leach to 40 years, suspending all but 15, to be followed by five years of supervised probation.

“Today’s sentencing is a critical step toward justice for the survivors, but they will carry these wounds for the rest of their lives,” said Attorney General Brown. “I can only hope that this outcome brings some measure of closure so they can continue to heal and reclaim their lives. My Office is committed to holding traffickers accountable for the pain and suffering they inflict on our communities.”

“This investigation represents the dedication and relentless efforts of our officers in dismantling this human trafficking ring and bringing justice to the victims,” said Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley. “We must send a clear message that we will not tolerate such heinous crimes in our city. I commend our investigators and all of the partner agencies for their commitment to ensuring safety and accountability, and our collective efforts to combat human trafficking.”

“Kenika Danielle Leach has more than earned every single day of her prison sentence, as she callously exploited vulnerable members of our local communities,” said ICE Homeland Security Investigations Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Michael McCarthy. “Through an unwavering partnership with our law enforcement allies, our agents have ensured that justice is served with this decisive sentence—one that we hope will finally bring a sense of closure to the countless victims of her despicable actions. Our office will continue to fight with unrelenting force to dismantle criminal activity wherever it hides.”

“This case is the result of intense collaboration between our hospital partners, local government, and law enforcement as part of the Blue Dot program where we train nurses and first responders on how to recognize the signs of human trafficking and connect survivors to quality services,” said Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement Human Trafficking and Sexual Assault Response Team Manager Thomas Stack. “We all have a shared commitment to addressing human trafficking in our communities. I want to thank BPD, Attorney General Brown, Homeland Security, regional law enforcement partners, and everyone involved in dismantling this operation.”

