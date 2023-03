BALTIMORE — A 52-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a car in Baltimore Friday morning.

Police said Doris Crawford was trying to cross the 1600 block of Spruce Street at the same time a vehicle was trying to make a left hand turn from Pennington Avenue.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with detectives.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call police at 410-396-2606.