Baltimore woman charged with attempted murder following crime spree

BALTIMORE — The Prince George's County Police Department arrested a 31-year-old woman in connection to two stabbings and several additional violent crimes.

The woman was identified as Tanay Stallings-Brown from Baltimore.

PGPD

On January 25, around 5:05 p.m., officers were sent to Forest Park Drive in Capitol Heights for the report of a pedestrian struck.

Police say a driver struck a woman while she was on the sidewalk, and fled.

Then, 10 minutes later, police responded to another accident. This time, two people had been struck by a car.

The driver then exited the vehicle, and allegedly stabbed one of the victims, a 15-year-old girl. She has life-threatening injuries, police say.

The second victim's injuries are non-life-threatening injuries.

10 minutes later, officers arrived to the 6800 block of Walker Mill Road where they found a man struck by a car.

The driver turned around and came back to strike the victim a second time. Police found another man struck by the car in the same area. Both their injuries are considered minor.

An hour later, officers responded to a stabbing at a gas station. The victim suffered critical injuries.

Police identified the car used in each of these crimes as a dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu and was located in Baltimore.

The car had "significant" front-end damage and a smashed window.

Stallings-Brown was arrested and sent back to Prince George's County.

The motive for these crimes remains under investigation.