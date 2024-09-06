Baltimore woman arrested after leading police on multi-jurisdiction chase in stolen car

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore woman is in custody after fleeing police in a stolen car.

It all started around 10:15pm Thursday, when Anne Arundel County Police spotted a stolen Honda CRV on Arundel Mills Boulevard.

When officers tried stopping the car, the driver struck their police cruiser and fled.

Despite the officer being injured, police gave chase with the suspect leading them into Baltimore City.

The driver eventually ditched the car and began to run away.

With help from a police helicopter, officers were able to track them down.

The driver was identified as 48-year-old Angela Lee Pike.

Pike is being held without bail on first degree assault and theft charges.

The officer was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.