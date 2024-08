BALTIMORE — A 10-year project to put a part of Baltimore back in the time machine.

Tomorrow, that project is open for everyone to see.

Today, the National Aquarium held a grand opening for its harbor wetland.

The 10,000-square-foot area is a brackish tidal marsh and is a glimpse of what the Inner Harbor used to look like before it was built up and developed.

The area is already teeming with wildlife.

The wetland is free to explore, but it is only open when the aquarium is open.