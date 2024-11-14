Baltimore to spend $44M on ADA improvements, to settle lawsuit

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City has agreed to spend $44 million on sidewalk and street-ramp improvements, after a lawsuit from wheelchair users.

Three wheelchair users, along with an independent-living center for people with disabilities, sued the city for failing to properly install and maintain the sidewalks and ramps.

As part of the settlement, the city will also appoint an ADA coordinator, monitor pedestrian accessibility on a 10-year basis, clear clutter and vegetation annually, and communicate with the public about the importance of accessibility on city rights-of-way, according to a press release today.

Mayor Brandon Scott's office is calling it an "unprecedented investment in pedestrian infrastructure."

The city Board of Estimates must still vote on the settlement terms, on Nov. 20.

Scott said in a statement: