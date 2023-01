BALTIMORE, Md. — Hundreds of people in Baltimore will run through the street in undergarments later this month.

Cupid's Undie Run is scheduled to happen in the city Feb. 18 to raise awareness for neurofibromatosis (NF).

NF is a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body.

The race also fundraises for NF research through the Children's Tumor Foundation.

The roughly one mile run will start at noon at Luckie's Tavern in Baltimore.

It costs $45 to register for the race.