Baltimore teens arrested after huge fight in hotel lobby

LINTHICUM, Md. — Two armed Baltimore teens were arrested after a Saturday-night fight with more than 200 people in the lobby of a Linthicum hotel.

Anne Arundel County police responded to Embassy Suites, on Concourse Drive, at about 10:15 p.m. Feb. 3.

They said they saw more than 200 people fighting in the lobby. Witnesses said two males wearing ski masks had a handgun, and another suspect pepper-sprayed people.

Police arrested the two suspects, who are both boys - one aged 15 and one aged 16 - from Baltimore.

A handgun was recovered from each teen. They were charged accordingly, police said.